AI decision-making contract signed by USAF Reserve Command and HumanTouch

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Pixabay image

McLEAN, Va. IT company HumanTouch announced it signed a contract with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) to deliver digital program objective memorandum (POM) automation solutions to AFRC's more than 82,000 manpower billets in support of AFRC’s efforts to automate, modernize, and develop artificial intelligence (AI) decision capabilities into its budgeting processes with the aim of increased workforce savings, program efficiencies, and superior accuracy.

According to the HumanTouch announcement, it will use the CORAS enterprise decision-management platform (EDMP) to automate processes and give the AFRC a digital POM solution for decision management at the speed of relevance.

The solution includes such aspects as automated strategy, planning, programming, budgeting, and execution (SPPBE) life cycle and POM development; AI predictive analysis; decision support throughout multi-year budget cycles; what-if analysis and scenario planning; automated workflows; optimized resource management with relational data organization; and quick data aggregation, enabling immediate optimization and value.