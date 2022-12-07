Military Embedded Systems

Gamification of U.S. Air Force attack planning contract won by Raytheon

News

December 07, 2022

Wyatt Taylor

Image courtesy Raytheon

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. Raytheon BBN has won a contract worth up to $25 million to "gamify" master air attack planning for the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

Under the three-year contract, Raytheon BBN will "create a collaborative game to enable the evaluation and refinement of air attack options 9x faster than current methods," the statement reads.

The company will work with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Fight Tonight program, which helps military leaders "rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios by evaluating plan effectiveness against many possible situations and outcomes using faster-than-real-time executions of red and blue strategies," the statement continues.

The system would work by building options and parameters into a master scenario, allowing operators to visually identify the best options for achieving the mission objectives, the company says.

"Additionally, by layering possibilities, gray space can be identified—what things haven’t been considered that deserve a closer examination—such as adverse weather, an interruption of communications, or unanticipated adversary tactics," the statement reads.

