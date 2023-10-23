Simulation environment for military training backed by European Commission

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BRUSSELS, Belgium. The European Commission has selected the FEDERATES consortium, led by Rheinmetall, to receive €30 million in funding for the development of a distributed synthetic simulation environment for military training and decision support, the company announced in a statement.

The solution aims to link a variety of simulation resources across different locations into a common network infrastructure, allowing for joint utilization by EU member states, the statement reads.

The FEDERATES consortium, which stands for Federated Ecosystem of European Simulation Assets for Training and Decision Support, is intended to facilitate networked digital collaboration, similar to NATO’s Modelling and Simulation as a Service (MSaaS) architecture, which helps prepare and qualify EU troops for modern military operations, as it enables them to train with increasingly complex systems and equipment, the company says.

The project plans to integrate and jointly use existing resources from member states, including simulators and training systems, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and virtual reality, the statement adds.