Military Embedded Systems

Simulation environment for military training backed by European Commission

News

October 23, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Simulation environment for military training backed by European Commission

BRUSSELS, Belgium. The European Commission has selected the FEDERATES consortium, led by Rheinmetall, to receive €30 million in funding for the development of a distributed synthetic simulation environment for military training and decision support, the company announced in a statement.

The solution aims to link a variety of simulation resources across different locations into a common network infrastructure, allowing for joint utilization by EU member states, the statement reads.

The FEDERATES consortium, which stands for Federated Ecosystem of European Simulation Assets for Training and Decision Support, is intended to facilitate networked digital collaboration, similar to NATO’s Modelling and Simulation as a Service (MSaaS) architecture, which helps prepare and qualify EU troops for modern military operations, as it enables them to train with increasingly complex systems and equipment, the company says.

The project plans to integrate and jointly use existing resources from member states, including simulators and training systems, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and virtual reality, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber