Top 10 military AI stories of 2023

Top 10 military AI stories of 2023News
January 09, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular military artificial intelligence (AI) stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories about ChatGPT, multi-agent augmentative AI, and the role of big data. Check them out below.
- USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
- How data is fast becoming the U.S. Navy’s powerful secret weapon
- How ChatGPT can help modernize defense & aerospace
- Multi-agent augmentive artiﬁcial intelligence: an exoskeleton for warrior minds
- Industry pushing for AI, big data to drive strategic defense decision-making
- AI, open standards to play key role in future SWaP designs for UAS payloads
- Understanding the Importance of OpenVPX in Military Computing
- FACE and MOSA gaining traction across the Atlantic
- Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role
- MOSA requirements for Army aviation procurements to be developed by Parry Labs