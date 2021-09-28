Virtual reality architecture developed for Army by Charles River Analytics

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Charles River Analytics image. CAMBRIDGE, Ma. Charles River Analytics developed a Compressed Parallel Architecture for augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) training in data-constrained terrain (COMPACT) for the U.S. Army.

According to officials, COMPACT supports the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE), which uses AR/VR to train soldiers at their point of need, such as forward operating bases far from training headquarters with only satellite internet access which can prove to be difficult.

The compressed, parallel COMPACT architecture uses dynamic compression algorithms that are intended to ensure XR data flow during training meets bandwidth constraints. The architecture also applies data prioritization heuristics derived from human training needs, along with physiological constraints, to minimize the latency.

Charles River designed a benchmarking framework that demonstrates the performance of a COMPACT’s data management techniques. This tool uses Charles River’s MultiMAST modeling system, which can support over 15 million simulated entities, to evaluate COMPACT in reality-scale scenarios.