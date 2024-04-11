AI-enabled situational awareness tool brings ZE Government Solutions $1.25 million AFWERX deal

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Pixabay image

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. Situational-awareness developer ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) was chosen by AFWERX -- the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force -- to develop and provide a coastal security and awareness tool for use on mobile platforms for Joint Base Charleston.

Under the terms of the contract -- reported to be $1.25 million -- ZE Government will furnish AFWERX with its ZE Coastal Alert System (Z-CAS), a digital, portable, and self-sustaining tool designed to protect valuable assets on Joint Base Charleston, a facility that includes the $7.5 billion in base property and capital assets spread across three seaports, two civilian/military airfields, 39 miles of rail, and 22 miles of coastline.

According to the company's announcement, its ZeroEyes solution enables use of lightweight, portable platforms equipped with state-of-the-art radars, artificial intelligence (AI) for threat identification, and an aggregation platform for critical command-and-control operations.

Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, parent company of ZEGS, said of the contract: “The ZE Coastal Alert System will proactively identify, track, and respond to imminent threats in real time, providing warning and actionable intelligence where traditional coastal security may face challenges."