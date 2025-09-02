Thermal imaging development kit from Teledyne FLIR OEM to roll out at DSEI UK 2025

LONDON. Teledyne FLIR OEM (part of Teledyne Technologies Inc.) announced the launch of its Boson+ IQ Development Kit, a solution that combines reference hardware with Prism software, enabling integrators to rapidly develop edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities using advanced thermal sensing across defense, security, and industrial platforms. Teledyne FLIR OEM will show the new kit at DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

At the heart of the kit, according to the company's announcement, is the Teledyne FLIR OEM AVP, powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 system-on-chip (SoC), which delivers 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with a typical power draw of just 2.5 watts. The multicore architecture supports Prism AI object detection models and Prism ISP features, including denoising and super resolution to provide exceptional image clarity in challenging environments.

The kit includes interface and carrier boards with three MIPI interfaces, enabling developers to integrate visible or other sensor types into their systems, and comes with the Boson+ and Prism software development kits, hardware interface control documentation (ICD), and engineering support.

DSEI UK attendees may visit Teledyne FLIR OEM at Stand #S3-110.

