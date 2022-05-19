Military Embedded Systems

AI, collaborative sensing platform from Sarcos Defense under test with AFRL

News

May 19, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: by Possessed Photography/Unsplash

SALT LAKE CITY.  Sarcos Defense has won a new contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a collaborative sensing platform for the detection, tracking, and classification of time-critical objects in dynamic adversarial environments to benefit the Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the award announcement, the Sarcos/AFRL effort centers on Closed Loop Ubiquitous Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Exploring Sensors (CLUTCHES), which defines a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework that combines upstream multisensor fusion with adaptive real-time sensor management on individual platforms.

The end result of the project will be the development of collaborative sensing algorithms designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to perform accurate detection, tracking, and classification of known and unknown objects of interest, whether on the move or stationary. 

Sarcos officials also say that the company expects this research to continue to benefit its commercial robotics products -- in particular its Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots (CYTAR) AI platform -- another project on which Sarcos is working with AFRL. 

 

Featured Companies

Sarcos Defense

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released
News
Helmet-mounted displays for F-16 pilots garner contract win for Thales

May 12, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy U.S. Navy
News
Countermeasure sensor suite for UAS tested by U.S. Navy

May 19, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Image: by Possessed Photography/Unsplash
News
AI, collaborative sensing platform from Sarcos Defense under test with AFRL

May 19, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity contract for EU garnered by Leonardo and partner

May 09, 2022
More Cyber