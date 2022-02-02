AI-enabled assistant prototype in development with Northrop Grumman

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman has won a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Perceptually-enabled Task Guidance (PTG) program to develop a prototype artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

In partnership with the University of Central Florida (UCF), Northrop Grumman claims it will develop an Operator and Context Adaptive Reasoning Intuitive Assistant (OCARINA) that will support UH-60 Blackhawk pilots and the prototype will be embedded in an augmented reality (AR) headset.

DARPA’s PTG program aims to develop AI technologies to help users perform complex mental and physical tasks. The goal is to provide users of PTG AI assistants with wearable sensors that allow the assistant to observe what the user perceives and know what the user knows.

Using advanced information processing and an AR interface, the goal of the program is to have the AI assistant provide feedback and guidance through speech and aligned graphics at the right place and time to augment the aircrew.