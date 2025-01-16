Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled GPS tech firm wins Space Force contract

News

January 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: Megan Rexazin Conde/Pixabay

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Slingshot Aerospace won a contract worth $1.9 million from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) to further develop its already operational GPS-jamming detection technology by incorporating enhanced geolocation and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect threats around the globe in near-real-time and help anticipate future threats to international security.

The Slingshot Aerospace announcement notes that the new SSC program, PNT-SENTINEL [Positioning, Navigation, and Timing -- Secure Electronic Navigation Threat Intelligence and Location], provides Slingshot with new funding to enhance its already operational technology by incorporating AI and predictive analytics to more rapidly disseminate insights to the warfighter and support faster, more informed decision-making.

The Slingshot press release says that the Space Force contract will enable it to enhance its geolocation and AI tools to more precisely geolocate the sources of intentional GPS spoofing and predict patterns of interference. Intentional GPS spoofing, an adversarial technique that manipulates GPS data in order to skew the geolocation of an object, and GPS jamming are used across conflict zones to reduce the effectiveness of combatant technology and often foreshadow future threats to national security.

 

Featured Companies

Slingshot Aerospace

1400 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Satellites
