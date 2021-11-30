Military Embedded Systems

Image generator for jet training uses gaming engine for physics-based simulation

News

November 30, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CAE photo.

ORLANDO, Fla. CAE has announced the launch of its new CAE Prodigy image generator (IG) at this year's Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), which is a training and simulation event for the military.

According to the company, the CAE Prodigy IG leverages Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, which is a gaming engine that is designed to deliver high-fidelity graphics, physics-based simulation, and the ability to support an increase in the number of entities in a virtual environment.

During I/ITSEC, CAE officials claim the company will be demonstrating the new CAE Prodigy IG as part of the CAE e-Series MR Prodigy Visual System, a visual solution combining the image generator, projectors, and dome display into an integrated training system designed for fighter and fast-jet training applications.

The CAE Prodigy IG builds on CAE’s existing family of image generators and includes full support for the Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB). Some of the key features include support for artificial intelligence to deliver an increase in realistic scene content and commercial-off-the-shelf hardware and software.

 

 
