7STARLAKE Launches First Military Laptop X7 with GPU and FPGA Acceleration at DSEI UK

Press Release

TAIPEI, Taiwan –7STARLAKE, a leading provider of rugged military computing solutions, today announced the launch of its first ruggedized IP65 military laptop series, the X7, set to debut at DSEI UK (9-12 September 2025). Designed for mission-critical operations, the X7 integrates CPU, GPU, FPGA, 10G fiber and PoE connections into a single portable platform, enabling real-time sensor-to-decision capabilities fo RF signal analysis, UAV ground control, and coastal radar systems (Visit 7STARLAKE at booth N8-204).

Advanced CPU, GPU and FPGA Power for Critical Missions

The 15.6" Military laptop X7 is purpose-built to deliver cutting-edge computing performance in the harshest environments. The Intel® Xeon® D processor delivers server-grade power in a compact, energy-efficient SWaP-C form factor, while the NVIDIA Ada 5000 GPU provides next-gen AI acceleration and advanced graphics for real-time data analysis, visualization, and decision-making. A programmable FPGA card with FMC expansion slots offers unmatched adaptability, enabling rapid integration of custom signal processing and I/O modules.

10G Fiber and Dual PoE for Real-Time Intelligence

Engineered for mobility and rapid deployment, the X7 delivers high-bandwidth, low-latency communication through dual 10G fiber ports, ensuring seamless integration with external sensors. Dual PoE ports provide direct connectivity to tactical cameras, enabling continuous surveillance and live video analysis in the field. A four-channel 3G-SDI interface supports leading EO/IR camera systems, streamlining the transition from image capture to actionable intelligence. With PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage, the X7 offers exceptional data throughput, built-in redundancy, and secure, instant access to mission-critical information.

MIL-STD-810/461 and IP65 Ruggedization for the Harshest Conditions

Built to meet MIL-STD-810 for environmental durability and MIL-STD-461 for electromagnetic interference control, the X7 withstands extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and EMI in demanding operational environments. Its IP65-rated enclosure provides protection against dust, water, and other environmental hazards, while a sunlight-readable display ensures uncompromised visibility in outdoor and high-glare conditions. With scalable I/O options, including up to five MIL-DTL-38999 ports for secure, ruggedized connectivity, the X7 seamlessly adapts to land, sea, or airborne missions, delivering consistent performance and reliability wherever the mission leads.

For more information, please visit:

https://7starlake.com/products/panel-pc/laptop/x7-pro

https://7starlake.com/products/panel-pc/laptop/x7-max