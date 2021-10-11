Abaco Systems launches new compact LRUs at AUSA

Military Embedded Systems

News

October 11, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Abaco Systems image

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Abaco Systems announced the DAGRX and SAYBRX small form factor (SFF) line replaceable unit (LRU) computers -- featuring Intel processors and flexible I/O in a small package -- at the AUSA show. 

Abaco Systems says that the rugged DAGRX and SAYBRX units provide modular and scalable approaches to system design and architecture and are aimed at deployment in harsh environments (up to IP67).

According to the release about the products, the computers address the need for ultra-compact, rugged computer systems for data and I/O processing in 8-36 VDC applications in both the military and commercial sectors and are intended for use on mobile applications including maritime, avionics, railway, and offroad utility equipment (forestry, agriculture, construction, mining, etc.) applications.

Visit Abaco Systems at AUSA at Booth #6812.

 

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
