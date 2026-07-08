3U VPX single-board computer for tactical-edge AI released by Abaco

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SBC3618 via Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Abaco Systems introduced the SBC3618, a rugged 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors for artificial intelligence (AI) processing at the tactical edge, the company announced in a statement.

The SBC3618 is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company says, adding that is has a compute-intensive profile and is intended for sensor fusion, autonomy, electronic warfare, and AI inference applications.

The board combines central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) acceleration in a 15 W to 65 W power envelope, according to Abaco. The system also includes up to 64 GB of low-power double data rate 5 (LPDDR5) memory with error correction code (ECC) and up to 1 TB of non-volatile memory express (NVMe) storage, the company says.

Additional features include a 100G Ethernet data plane with remote direct memory access (RDMA), peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) Gen4 expansion, and a Xilinx UltraScale+ field-programmable gate array (FPGA) with user space for customer and third-party security functions, the statement adds.

The SBC3618 is available in convection- and conduction-cooled variants and supports Linux and Windows, according to the company. Early access units are available now, with production planned for the first quarter of 2027.