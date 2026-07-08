Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative combat aircraft flown in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 by Boeing

News

July 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative combat aircraft flown in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 by Boeing
MQ-28 and F-15 via U.S. Pacific Forces

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii. Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 alongside U.S. and coalition aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region, the company announced in a statement.

The Australian-developed MQ-28 supported the U.S. Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit during the June exercise, which included operations with U.S. Pacific Command forces, the statement reads.

The MQ-28 flew alongside aircraft including the F-35A, F-35B, F-15EX, HC-130, E-3, E-2D, EA-18G, and RC-135 during the multinational joint-force exercise, Boeing says. The aircraft participated in operations around the Marianas Island Range Complex in the Western Pacific region as crews worked on tactics, techniques, and procedures for CCA integration, according to the statement.

The exercise provided data on deployment, sustainment, and agile combat employment for the MQ-28, the company says. Boeing says the aircraft is designed to team with fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation aircraft.

The MQ-28 was developed using open mission systems and government reference architectures to support payload integration for mission requirements, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
HGU-56/P helmets via Gentex
News
Rotary-wing helmet systems to be supplied to U.S. Army by Gentex

July 10, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
F-35B Lightning II image: U.K. Royal Air Force
News
AI-enabled mission support system deploys for U.K. defense ministry

July 09, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Keeper Technology
News
IT firm Keeper Technology wins spot on giant NASA contract vehicle

July 09, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Concept image via L3Harris
News
Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris

July 10, 2026

More Comms