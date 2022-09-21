B-21 stealth bomber to be unveiled later this year

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE, California. Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force will unveil the B-21 Raider -- a new long-range stealth strategic bomber -- later this year, and the aircraft could start flying next year, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft will be unveiled during the first week of December at Northrop Grumman's California facility. The company was first awarded the contract to work on the aircraft in 2015, according to the statement.

The aircraft was designed to provide stealth strike capabilities at very long ranges in contested environments. The first B-21 flight is anticipated in 2023, although that is heavily dependent on the outcomes of upcoming tests.

Six B-21 test aircraft are currently being assembled in the California facility. The unveiling will happen at the facility and will be an invitation-only event.