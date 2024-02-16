BAE Systems acquires Ball Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Ball Aerospace

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation following an announcement on Feb. 14, the company announced in a statement.

"The transaction closed at a purchase price of $5.5 billion (approximately £4.4 billion), which has been funded through existing cash and new external debt," the statement reads.

BAE Systems will provide 2024 Group guidance on preliminary results on Feb. 21 that incorporates the acquisition, the statement adds.