F-16 Block 70 sale to Philippines approved by U.S. State Department

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

MANILA, Philippines. The U.S. State Department approved a sale of 20 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets to the Philippines as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the country's air defense and regional interoperability, the company announced in a statement.

The multirole aircraft, built by Lockheed Martin, is intended to enhance the Philippine Air Force's capacity for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, the statement reads. The platform includes features such as the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS), which is designed to reduce the risk of accidents during low-altitude flight.

The F-16 has been widely adopted by international air forces, with more than 3,100 aircraft operating across 28 countries, the company says. A recent Cope Thunder joint exercise at Clark Air Base featured the F-16 alongside Philippine Air Force units to assess mission performance and interoperability in regional operations.

The sale is expected to complement existing Philippine platforms such as the FA-50, with shared support systems intended to improve pilot training and logistics efficiency. Lockheed Martin states that it may also offer in-country sustainment capabilities and workforce development programs in coordination with the Philippine government and local partners.