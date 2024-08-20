Final VH-92A presidential helicopter delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Sikorsky

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

OWEGO, New York. Sikorsky delivered the 23rd and final VH-92A presidential helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps, marking the completion of the next-generation fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The VH-92A helicopters, which will transport the president, vice president, and other top U.S. officials, were built and modified at Sikorsky facilities in Owego, New York, and Stratford, Connecticut. The helicopters, known for their distinct white and green livery, are based on the FAA-certified S-92 aircraft, the statement reads.

This final delivery concludes the VH-92A program. The aircraft will continue to support presidential missions worldwide long after the current fleet of VH-3 and VH-60 aircraft is retired.