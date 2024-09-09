Military Embedded Systems

H225M helicopters ordered by Iraq Ministry of Defence

News

September 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

H225M helicopters ordered by Iraq Ministry of Defence
Image via Airbus

MARIGNANE, France. Airbus Helicopters won a contract to deliver 12 H225M multi-role helicopters to the Republic of Iraq, the company announced in a statement. The Iraqi Army Aviation command will operate the helicopters, replacing its aging fleet of Mi-17s.

The H225Ms will support a variety of missions, including counter-terrorism, special operations, tactical troop transport, ground fire support, medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and combat search and rescue, according to the statement. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2025.

Iraq currently operates several Airbus helicopter models, including the H125, H135, and H145, the company says. Airbus adds that the H225M is widely used by military forces globally, with over 350 units in service.

