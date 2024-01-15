NASA, partners formally unveil the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy NASA/Lockheed Martin PALMDALE, Calif. NASA and its design partners officially rolled out the X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft on Friday, January 12, at prime contractor Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility Palmdale, California. The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to make sonic booms quieter, one of the major challenges to supersonic flight over land.

The Quesst mission is focused on gathering data to help regulators reconsider rules that prohibit commercial supersonic flight over land; the U.S. and other nations have prohibited such flights over the last 50 years because of the disturbance caused by loud sonic booms on the communities below. According to NASA, the X-59 is expected to fly at Mach 1.4 (925 mph/1,490 kph), but is intended to generate a quieter sonic thump due to new design, shape, and technologies.

Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Military Avionics & Helicopters for Collins Aerospace -- which provided the primary avionics system for the jet -- said of the rollout: "“The unveiling of NASA’s X-59 supersonic aircraft is a major milestone in aviation history that has the potential to transform our industry. Collins provided the primary avionics system onboard, including the navigation and communication systems. We look forward to working with NASA and our industry partners on the Quesst mission to advance the future of aerospace.”

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said of the X-59 unveiling: “This is a major accomplishment made possible only through the hard work and ingenuity from NASA and the entire X-59 team. In just a few short years we’ve gone from an ambitious concept to reality. NASA’s X-59 will help change the way we travel, bringing us closer together in much less time.”