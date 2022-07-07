New missile integration facility to be built by Northrop

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

An F/A-18F Super Hornet conducts a flight test with a Northrop-built AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile. (U.S. government photo)

ROCKET CENTER, West Virginia. Northrop Grumman Corporation plans to build a new 113,000 square foot facility in West Virginia that is intended to support advanced weapons development, according to a company statement.

The facility is planned for completion in 2024, and will be capable of producing 600 strike missiles per year. It will begin operations with the production of the second lot of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) low rate initial production.

The purpose of the facility will be to "affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand," Northrop corporate vice president Mary Petryszyn said in the statement.

The facility will also incorporate "adaptable manufacturing techniques" to allow it to pivot from production of one missile to another depending on customer demand.

The company is also building the Hypersonics Capability Center in Elkton, Maryland, for the production of hypersonic weapons. It is scheduled to be operational in 2023.