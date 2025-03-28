UGVs for ordnance disposal garner AeroVironment contract with German force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Va. Uncrewed and robotic systems company AeroVironment (AV), through its wholly owned subsidiary Telerob (which is located near Stuttgart, Germany), won a contract with Germany's federal armed forces to deliver 41 large-sized uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) that specialize in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and counter-IED missions.

According to the AV news release, the telemax HT300 UGV was selected to meet the German armed forces’ evolving requirements for EOD and counter-IED missions, as the HT300 employs an advanced manipulator arm, has excellent traction, and retains mobility across uneven or unstable surfaces.

AV notes that the German forces will take Initial deliveries during summer 2025, with additional orders extending through 2027.