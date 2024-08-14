Poland to buy 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from Boeing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

INOWROCŁAW, Poland. The Polish government has signed a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

This acquisition is part of the Polish KRUK Attack Helicopter program and positions Poland as the largest operator of Apache helicopters outside the United States, according to the statement.

The LOA follows an offset agreement between the Polish Ministry of National Defence and Boeing, which includes maintenance and support of the Apache fleet by the Polish defense industry. The agreement also outlines the creation of training programs and the establishment of a composite laboratory, the statement reads.

The AH-64E is the latest version of the Apache, incorporating advanced technologies designed to improve performance and versatility, the company says. Boeing has produced over 1,290 Apaches to date.