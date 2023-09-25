Software for critical systems to be developed by LDRA, Frontgrade Gaisler

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WIRRAL, United Kingdom. LDRA and Frontgrade Gaisler have announced a partnership to further software development for critical systems, the companies announced in a statement.

This collaboration merges LDRA's software analysis and testing capabilities with Frontgrade Gaisler's radiation-hardened microprocessors, aiming to provide a solution that emphasizes software reliability, safety, and compliance, the companies say.

By integrating LDRA's software tools with Frontgrade Gaisler's microprocessors, the aim is to optimize software development processes, enhance reliability, and align with industry standards such as ECSS-E-40 and NASA NPR 7150.2, which is intended to cut down development time, boost software quality, and minimize system failures, the statement reads.