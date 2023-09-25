Military Embedded Systems

Software for critical systems to be developed by LDRA, Frontgrade Gaisler

News

September 25, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Software for critical systems to be developed by LDRA, Frontgrade Gaisler

WIRRAL, United Kingdom. LDRA and Frontgrade Gaisler have announced a partnership to further software development for critical systems, the companies announced in a statement.

This collaboration merges LDRA's software analysis and testing capabilities with Frontgrade Gaisler's radiation-hardened microprocessors, aiming to provide a solution that emphasizes software reliability, safety, and compliance, the companies say.

By integrating LDRA's software tools with Frontgrade Gaisler's microprocessors, the aim is to optimize software development processes, enhance reliability, and align with industry standards such as ECSS-E-40 and NASA NPR 7150.2, which is intended to cut down development time, boost software quality, and minimize system failures, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

LDRA Technology

2540 King Arthur Blvd, Suite #228
Lewisville, TX 75056
Website
[email protected]

Frontgrade Technologies

Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms