Top 10 military avionics stories of 2023

Top 10 military avionics stories of 2023News
January 11, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular military uncrewed tech stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories about supersonic aircraft, VPX, and the global market for fighter planes and bombers. Check them out below.
- USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
- Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight
- 3U vs 6U VPX: Understanding the differences and applications
- The global market for fighter planes and bombers
- What will the avionics of the future look like?
- AI and ML add complexity to military avionics safety certification
- Understanding the Importance of OpenVPX in Military Computing
- FACE and MOSA gaining traction across the Atlantic
- Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role
- MOSA requirements for Army aviation procurements to be developed by Parry Labs