Top 10 military avionics stories of 2023

News

January 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular military uncrewed tech stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2023 included stories about supersonic aircraft, VPX, and the global market for fighter planes and bombers. Check them out below.

  1. USSOCOM commander warns of 'decade of consequence' ahead
  2. Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight
  3. 3U vs 6U VPX: Understanding the differences and applications
  4. The global market for fighter planes and bombers
  5. What will the avionics of the future look like?
  6. AI and ML add complexity to military avionics safety certification
  7. Understanding the Importance of OpenVPX in Military Computing
  8. FACE and MOSA gaining traction across the Atlantic
  9. Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role
  10. MOSA requirements for Army aviation procurements to be developed by Parry Labs
