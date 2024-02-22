Military Embedded Systems

Upgraded C-130J aircraft delivered to Norway by Lockheed Martin

News

February 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

MARIETTA, Georgia. The Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) received the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter equipped with the Block 8.1 upgrade, according to a statement from Lockheed Martin. This upgrade is part of a broader effort to enhance the interoperability and capabilities of the Super Hercules fleet in the Nordic region and across Europe.

The RNoAF's existing fleet of C-130J-30, operational since 2008-2012, is undergoing the Block 8.1 upgrade at Lockheed Martin's facility in Greenville, South Carolina. The recently upgraded aircraft were ferried by an RNoAF crew to Norway, the company says.

The Block 8.1 upgrade introduces enhancements including a new flight management system compatible with CNS/ATM mandates, civil GPS, updated Identification Friend or Foe systems, advanced navigation, defensive capabilities, improved communication, and landing systems, alongside expanded diagnostics and additional covert lighting, the statement reads.

