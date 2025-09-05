Military Embedded Systems

VNX, VNX+ and OpenVPX platforms to be showcased at DSEI 2025 by Sundance and Etion Create

September 05, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Sundance and Etion Create

LONDON, England. Sundance and Etion Create will exhibit embedded computing platforms aligned with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) at DSEI UK 2025, the companies announced in a statement.

The portfolio includes VNX, VNX+, and OpenVPX solutions designed for defense and aerospace applications requiring optimization of size, weight, and power (SWaP), the statement reads. According to the companies, the offerings are intended to support flexibility and long-term viability in rugged environments, particularly for electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems.

Among the featured products is Etion Create’s Cheetah family, which includes a tactical router providing intra- and inter-vehicle data links, tactical data link integration, radio and intercom interfaces, and health monitoring. The router also supports multiple-camera sensor fusion and power-over-Ethernet, the company says. Paired with the Intel Atom–based Cheetah Smart Display, the system enables monitoring of situational awareness feeds through a ruggedized touchscreen.

The companies state that modular expandability through VNX+ and support for wired and radio communications protocols enable adaptability across evolving mission needs. Sundance and Etion Create will present these solutions at Booth N10-241 during DSEI, scheduled for September 9–12 in London.

