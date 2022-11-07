Military Embedded Systems

Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

News

November 07, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

JAKARTA, Indonesia. Collins Aerospace and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PDTI) will modernize 11 Indonesian Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft with digital cockpits, Collins Aerospace announced in a statement.

The upgrades are the second phase of the company's rollout plan as a contractor to PTDI. Collins will provide the Flight2 aftermarket avionics suite of communications, navigation, and surveillance equipment that integrates with legacy sensors, radios, and other systems on the aircraft, the statement reads.

“Included in the avionics upgrade is a full glass cockpit with new primary flight displays that provides commonality to many other C-130 users as well as commercial aircraft," said Martin Hoare, Director, Global Business Development, Military Avionics & Helicopters, in the statement.

Flight2 updates an analog cockpit into a digital class cockpit, including displays and an integrated military/civil flight management system, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Avionics
News
Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

November 07, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA aligned VX3060-S2 3U VPX rugged blade PC with Intel Core processing

November 08, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Sean Clements
News
Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Small satellite market to more than double by 2027: report

November 09, 2022
More Comms