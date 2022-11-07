Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

JAKARTA, Indonesia. Collins Aerospace and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PDTI) will modernize 11 Indonesian Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft with digital cockpits, Collins Aerospace announced in a statement.

The upgrades are the second phase of the company's rollout plan as a contractor to PTDI. Collins will provide the Flight2 aftermarket avionics suite of communications, navigation, and surveillance equipment that integrates with legacy sensors, radios, and other systems on the aircraft, the statement reads.

“Included in the avionics upgrade is a full glass cockpit with new primary flight displays that provides commonality to many other C-130 users as well as commercial aircraft," said Martin Hoare, Director, Global Business Development, Military Avionics & Helicopters, in the statement.

Flight2 updates an analog cockpit into a digital class cockpit, including displays and an integrated military/civil flight management system, the statement reads.