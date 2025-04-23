Helmet-mounted microdisplays ordered for U.S. military aircraft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a multi-year contract valued at $7.5 million to supply microdisplays for helmet-mounted display systems used by aircraft pilots, the company announced in a statement.

The order supports augmented reality (AR)-enabled systems designed to provide mission-critical data directly within the pilot’s field of view. It follows $6 million in similar orders earlier this year, bringing Kopin’s 2025 total to $13.5 million, the statement reads.

Kopin is supplying the displays to a Tier 1 U.S. Department of Defense prime contractor for use across multiple aircraft platforms, the company says. The displays are designed to enhance pilot situational awareness and enable real-time interaction with onboard systems during complex missions such as reconnaissance, command and control, and combat operations.

Production will take place in Kopin’s U.S.-based Class 10 cleanroom facility. The company states that each unit will undergo detailed testing and quality control to meet military performance requirements.