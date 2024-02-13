Lightweight rugged tablet showcased at West 2024 by General Micro Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Micro Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. General Micro Systems (GMS) showcased its X9 Spider Rugged Thunderbolt 4 Tablet/Display -- which is equipped with an ARM-based Qualcomm AI processor and can function both as a mounted display and as a handheld tablet -- at the West 2024 Conference, the company announced in a statement.

The X9 Spider system, originally introduced in October, is designed to be lightweight and rugged with a high-definition Thunderbolt display, and the latest iteration incorporates the Qualcomm QRB6165 embedded/AI processor to enhance its AI, vector graphics, and image processing capabilities, the statement reads. This advancement allows the device to operate as a fully functional mission computer, providing information access to military personnel such as Navy SEALs and Marines, the company says.

This tablet, available in sizes ranging from 10” to 24," is compatible with both Android and Linux systems, and it is designed to meet various mission requirements across different platforms and operational theaters, the statement adds.