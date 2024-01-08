Military display market will emphasize rugged, connectable devices, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RTX photo SELBYVILLE, Del. The worldwide market for displays used in military applications will experience a more than 5.5% combined annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2032, according to a study by Global Market Insights, "Military Displays Market -- By Type (Computer Display, Smartphone & Handheld Display, Vehicle-mounted Display, Wearable Device Display, Simulator Display), By Technology, By Screen Type, By End-use Industry, Forecast 2023 - 2032."

According to the study authors, the military display market will see increases over the next decade due to a surge in supply and contracts for rugged, interconnectable displays that will reshape the market landscape, catering to the evolving needs of modern defense systems worldwide and further supporting the market outlook.

Broken down by segment, the smartphone and handheld devices segment will undergo major development from 2023 to 2032, as soldiers increasingly need ruggedized displays mirroring the functionality of modern handheld gadgets.

In terms of area, Europe will see a large increase over the study period, as nations across Europe prioritize advanced display solutions for military applications as they focus on enhancing situational awareness and mission effectiveness.