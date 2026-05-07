New for SOF Week 2026: The Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week graphic SOF WEEK 2026--Tampa, Fla. A new feature at SOF Week 2026 will be the SOF Week Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport (presented by Northrop Grumman), aimed at giving attendees an opportunity to see large aviation-related static displays, live demonstrations, and an expanded Special Air Warfare Zone. The SOF Week 2026 exhibition is set to be held May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

The Outpost -- which will be open May 19-21 -- expands SOF Week beyond the exhibit hall and into an operational environment in which aviation platforms, autonomous systems, and emerging technologies can be demonstrated up close and at scale.

Throughout the week, SOF Week attendees can travel to The Outpost by shuttle or water taxi (see details and transportation options here) to experience live aerial operations showcasing advanced air capabilities, ground-based demonstrations highlighting next-generation systems, aircraft displays and aviation technology up close, operational scenarios demonstrating real-world applications, and direct interaction with the innovators developing these capabilities.

Additionally, The Outpost will offer visitors access to food trucks, a Biergarten, musical performances, and a spot to catch up with colleagues away from the main show venue.

Visit the main SOF Week page and The Outpost page for more details.