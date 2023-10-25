Military Embedded Systems

Sweden's Gripen fighter aircraft to be upgraded by Saab

October 25, 2023

LINKÖPING, Sweden. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed an additional order with Saab for the upgrade and capability enhancement of the Gripen C/D fighter aircraft, the company announced.

The upgrade includes the development of new simulation environments and support systems, aiming to harmonize the Gripen C/D with the Gripen E model, according to the company.

The order, valued at SEK 579 million, also encompasses supplementary equipment and hardware procurement, and the deal is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the Gripen C/D remains operational beyond 2030 and can maintain a high level of readiness in the evolving global security landscape, the company says.

