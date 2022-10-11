ZMicro's Jason Wade talks new immersive display technology for military market at AUSA 2022

Jason Wade, president at ZMicro, talks to Military Embedded Systems military vlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022 about the new Aquila 122, the world’s first rugged Ultra Reality Display. The display gives the user an increased screen size of a 122-inch LCD and can consolidate multiple monitors into one common field of view. Ultra Reality is a new display technology that provides an immersive viewing experience akin to virtual reality. Contact ZMicro at https://zmicro.com/ for more details.