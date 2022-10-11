Military Embedded Systems

ZMicro's Jason Wade talks new immersive display technology for military market at AUSA 2022

Video

October 11, 2022

Jason Wade, president at ZMicro, talks to Military Embedded Systems military vlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022 about the new Aquila 122, the world’s first rugged Ultra Reality Display. The display gives the user an increased screen size of a 122-inch LCD and can consolidate multiple monitors into one common field of view. Ultra Reality is a new display technology that provides an immersive viewing experience akin to virtual reality. Contact ZMicro at https://zmicro.com/ for more details.

Featured Companies

ZMicro

9820 Summers Ridge Road
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Photo couresy Collins Aerospace
News
MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace

October 04, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
VP891 3U VPX FPGA carrier card photo: Abaco
News
Products aligned to SOSA standard highlighted by Abaco at AUSA 2022 show

October 10, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

October 06, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
Communications electronic support measures for UK Royal Navy frigates to be provided by Babcock

October 07, 2022
More Comms