Military Embedded Systems

Avionics market for military to grow by nearly 5% to 2030, analysis predicts

News

October 03, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

AMSTERDAM. The military avionics industry is projected to register a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% between 2022 and 2030, with mission systems anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally, according to a new market study from Market Forecast, "Military Avionics -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

According to the study authors, the military avionics market is dominated by companies based in the United States and the European Union.

In terms of market growth, the study predicts that the fastest-growing market by region will be Asia-Pacific, as the militaries of Australia, China, and India continue to invest billions of dollars in military avionics. 

For additional information, visit the Market Forecast website

 

