Autonomous-flight company will use safety-critical RTOS in initial design

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software says that fixed-wing autonomous flight company Merlin (Boston, Massachusetts) will use the Green Hills Software INTEGRITY-178 tuMP real-time operating system (RTOS) for its autonomous flight solution, running on the PU-3000 multicore avionics computer from CMC Electronics (Montreal, Canada), which will host the flight-control software that enables autonomous flying.

According to the announcement, Merlin chose the PU-3000 running the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP for its multicore processing power, different interfaces, and civil-certification background.

Green Hills officials say that the Merlin choice is one of few examples of an autonomous system aiming for the highest level of airborne safety assurance (DAL-A) right from the beginning; from a military standpoint, such a system will be used to reduce the number of personnel needed to staff a C-130J.