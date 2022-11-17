Military Embedded Systems

Helicopter EW/laser tech to be supplied to Asia-Pacific country by Elbit Systems

November 17, 2022

Dan Taylor

Mini-MUSIC photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $200 million contract to provide electronic warfare (EW) and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters for an unidentified country in the Asia-Pacific region, the company announced in a statement.

The "self-protection suites" include the Infra-Red Passive Airborne Warning Systems (PAWS IR) and the Mini-MUSIC Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) Systems, the statement reads.

"These protection suites are designed to increase survivability and mission effectiveness of helicopters in arenas threatened by shoulder-fired heat seeking anti-aircraft missiles," the statement continues. "The protection suites to be supplied will be installed aboard both attack and utility helicopters."

Elbit said in the statement that the company has seen increasing demand worldwide for airborne protection solutions for aircraft, particularly helicopters, as the threat from anti-aircraft missiles increases.

