Hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft supported by Air Force

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Electra image. FALLS CHURCH, Va. The U.S. Air Force has awarded a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to Electra.aero, Inc. to support the development of Electra's hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

The contract, awarded through the Air Force Agility Prime program, will aim to accelerate Electra's plan to begin flight testing a full-scale hybrid eSTOL technology demonstrator aircraft later this year, and is intended to chart a transition path for future Air Force acquisition of Electra's eSTOL aircraft.

According to the company, Electra was previously awarded an Agility Prime SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract earlier last year, which accelerated the development of Electra's hybrid-electric propulsion system technology.

The Air Force describes the Agility Prime program as an effort to champion the innovation and technology transition of electric aircraft into the advanced air mobility market for both military and commercial applications.