Flight management systems for Black Hawk helicopters to be supplied by CMC Electronics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ATLANTA, Georgia. Sikorsky has tapped CMC Electronics to supply flight management systems (FMS) for U.S. Army and Air Force Black Hawk helicopter models including the UH-60M, HH-60M, HH-60W, S-70i, and the S-70M, CMC announced in a statement.

The FMS systems can be used in a range of missions including search and rescue, troop transport, medical evacuation, disaster relief, aerial firefighting, and border patrol, the statement reads.

The FMS model supplied by CMC -- CMA-2082MC -- includes integrated radio management, as well as navigation, communications, and mission software, the company says, adding that it is aligned with MOSA and FACE aircraft architectures.

The contract is a multi-year deal that will also include some international Black Hawk customers.