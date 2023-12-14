Military Embedded Systems

Lynx Software Technologies acquires open source software security firm Timesys

News

December 14, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: Vecteezy

SAN JOSE, Calif. Lynx Software Technologies has acquired Timesys (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), a provider of development tools, cybersecurity solutions, and software-ngineering services for open source embedded and edge software applications. 

According to the announcement from Lynx Software, the Timesys acquisition creates a company focused on mission-critical edge and embedded software applications for users having the most demanding reliability, security, and interoperability needs. The addition of Timesys products and services will enable the Lynx MOSA.ic integration platform to better serve mixed-criticality systems requiring the real-time software determinism of Lynx’s core IP and the flexibility of the Linux open source platform. The company says that all product offerings from Lynx and Timesys will remain available and supported.

Lynx CEO Tim Reed said of the acquisition: “Increasingly, our customers leverage Linux-based solutions alongside safety-critical software within mixed-criticality systems. The addition of Timesys’ development and cybersecurity tools and its Linux engineering services enable Lynx to support our customers more effectively across a full spectrum of complex edge and embedded software needs."

