4D multi-mode radars to be supplied to Eastern European army by Blighter

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Blighter CAMBRIDGE, England. Blighter won a follow-on contract from an undisclosed Eastern European army to supply Blighter A800 Mk 2 4D multi-mode radars for border surveillance missions, the company announced in a statement.

The radars will be used to monitor border areas for ground incursions and low-flying drones, the statement reads. The systems are intended to detect, classify, and track ground, sea, and air targets at ranges of up to 20 km, the company says.

Under the contract, the A800 radars will be deployed at fixed border locations and integrated onto army reconnaissance vehicles, according to the statement. The order also includes BlighterNexus artificial intelligence-assisted software for connecting the radars with command-and-control networks, operator interfaces, and third-party sensors, the company says.

Blighter says the radar is designed to detect low-altitude drones, including first-person-view, fiber-optic, and fixed-wing drones. The company says the A800 Mk 2 uses Ku-band sensing, electronically scanned array antennas, micro-Doppler signature analysis, and clutter-suppression technologies.

The radar also includes electronic beam scanning, monopulse elevation measurement, target classification, and a Gigabit Ethernet interface for secure data transfer, the statement reads.