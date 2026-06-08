Tethered drone surveillance systems to be shown at Eurosatory by Elistair

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elistair PARIS, France. Elistair will present its tethered drone systems for surveillance and communications at Eurosatory 2026, scheduled for June 15-19 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The company will show Khronos, an automated tethered drone box designed to provide persistent aerial overwatch and real-time situational awareness, the statement reads.

Elistair will also display its Safe-T and Ligh-T tethered drone stations, which are used by armed forces, defense organizations, and security agencies, the company says. The systems are designed to support continuous aerial surveillance, field communications, and situational awareness during defense and security operations, according to the statement.

The company also plans to introduce a new strategic integration at the exhibition, which it says is intended to expand the capabilities available to defense and security users.

Eurosatory is an international defense and security exhibition held in Paris. Elistair’s technical and engineering team will be located at booth CD55 during the event, the statement adds.