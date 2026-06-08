Military Embedded Systems

Tethered drone surveillance systems to be shown at Eurosatory by Elistair

News

June 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elistair

PARIS, France. Elistair will present its tethered drone systems for surveillance and communications at Eurosatory 2026, scheduled for June 15-19 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The company will show Khronos, an automated tethered drone box designed to provide persistent aerial overwatch and real-time situational awareness, the statement reads.

Elistair will also display its Safe-T and Ligh-T tethered drone stations, which are used by armed forces, defense organizations, and security agencies, the company says. The systems are designed to support continuous aerial surveillance, field communications, and situational awareness during defense and security operations, according to the statement.

The company also plans to introduce a new strategic integration at the exhibition, which it says is intended to expand the capabilities available to defense and security users.

Eurosatory is an international defense and security exhibition held in Paris. Elistair’s technical and engineering team will be located at booth CD55 during the event, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Elistair

55 E 59th Street 15th floor
New York City, New York 10022
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Rapita Systems
News
Integrated DO-178C multicore certification solution will debut from Rapita, Wind River

June 09, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy Kontron
News
AI-enabled, SOSA aligned 3U VPX board launched by Kontron

May 28, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Valiant Solutions
News
Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company

June 02, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
Battlefield communications module to be unveiled by Vegvisir at Eurosatory 2026

June 05, 2026

More Comms