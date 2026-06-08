PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Wolf VPX3U-AD5000E-CX7 HPEC module

This week’s product, the WOLF Advanced Technology VPX3U-AD5000E-CX7 (WOLF-153L) high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) module, leverages an NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada embedded GPU which enables advanced processing capabilities for HPEC and artificial intelligence (AI) processing. The WOLF-153L also has an NVIDIA ConnectX-7 SmartSIC that provides the Ethernet and PCIe connectivity necessary for moving large datasets efficiently, sensor data processing, and other C5ISR applications.

NVIDIA Advantage

The NVIDIA Ada architecture includes CUDA cores for HPEC 4th generation Tensor cores for AI and data science computations, and 3rd generation Ray Tracing (RT) cores for visually accurate rendering. The Ada GPU uses a new TSMC 4N NVIDIA custom manufacturing process for increased efficiency.

Ada GPUs have more CUDA and Tensor cores, are more dense, and operate at higher clock frequencies at the same power, delivering more performance per watt compared to WOLF’s previous-generation product. For example, comparing the 144L to the 153L, the 153L can achieve two to three times the GFLOPS/W (depending on power and temperature limits.)

Tensor cores are designed to speed up the tensor/matrix computations used for deep-learning neural network training and inferencing operations. The fourth-generation Tensor core design supports many data types for improved performance, efficiency, and programming flexibility, including a sparsity feature, a Tensor Float 32 (TF32) precision mode, and a new FP8 precision mode.

NVIDIA Ada GPUs are manufactured using a new TSMC 4N NVIDIA custom manufacturing process, an enhanced version of the N5 (5nm) node process. This allows a higher transistor density and lower voltage requirements, which provides increased efficiency.

SOSA Alignment

For mission-critical electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) applications the WOLF-153L’s configurable switch provides support for profiles aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard -- specifically the 14.6.11 or 14.6.13 slot profile. The module can be configured with pin mappings that are compatible with older generation WOLF-144L modules, which allows the WOLF-153L to be a plug-in upgrade for previous WOLF products.

GPU Features

Ada GPGPU parallel processing: CUDA Toolkit 12, CUDA Compute capability 8.9 CUDA-X AI and CUDA-X HPEC librairesOpenCL 3.0, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2

304 Tensor cores (4th Gen)

76 Ray Tracing cores (3rd Gen)

NVENC (8th Gen) and NVDEC (5th Gen) with up to 8K video encoding and hardware decoding support

Other Features

On-board IPMI controller for system management

PCIe Gen4 configurable switch

Switching is offloaded from the CPU to the ConnectX with NVIDIA ASAP2 technology

Support for 40/100 GBASE-KR4 protocols

10 GBASE-KR Data and Control planes

Block-level hardware encryption and the use of dedicated encryption keys per user

Environmental: Conducton-cooled; Operating temperature: -40 °C to +70 °C standard, operational to +85 °C; Vibration (sine wave): 10G peak, 5 – 2000Hz; and Shock: 40G peak

Dimensions: 160mm x 100mm x 25.4mm

Weight (approximately): 1.5kg

For more information, visit the WOLF-153L page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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