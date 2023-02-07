U.S. Army avionics, signals will get support from Keysight Technologies gear

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Keysight Technologies finalized a five-year contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command (Redstone Arsenal, Alabama) -- worth $28.6 million -- under which Keysight will design and build the CM-523/U battery-operated handheld spectrum analyzer.

The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) spectrum analyzer is slated to feature a high-resolution liquid crystal display to measure input signals between 9 kHz and 26.5 GHz to support Army avionics, missiles, ordnance, and signals equipment.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by early 2028.