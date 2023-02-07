Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army avionics, signals will get support from Keysight Technologies gear

News

February 07, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Keysight Technologies finalized a five-year contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command (Redstone Arsenal, Alabama) -- worth $28.6 million -- under which Keysight will design and build the CM-523/U battery-operated handheld spectrum analyzer.

The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) spectrum analyzer is slated to feature a high-resolution liquid crystal display to measure input signals between 9 kHz and 26.5 GHz to support Army avionics, missiles, ordnance, and signals equipment. 

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by early 2028.

Featured Companies

Keysight Technologies

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
News
U.S. Army avionics, signals will get support from Keysight Technologies gear

February 07, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
Tactical SIGINT, radio technology to be tested on satellite under CACI, U.S. Army agreement

February 07, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the military can speed data mobility for smart decisions on the move

February 03, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Communications network monitoring and analysis for U.S. Air Force to be performed by goTenna

February 07, 2023
More Comms