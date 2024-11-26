Military Embedded Systems

GDIT wins $330 million in U.S. Army training support services task orders

News

November 26, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy GDIT

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced that it won two training support services task orders totaling $330 million by the Army Contracting Command -- Orlando as part of the $975 million Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support II (MTCCS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Under the first task order, valued at $180 million, GDIT will train soldiers across the U.S. Army Pacific mission training complexes; under the second, GDIT will provide training services at the XVIII Airborne Corps mission training complexes, which are facilities where soldiers and entire units receive simulation training in preparation for deployment. 

Over the life of these two programs, GDIT asserts that it will train more than 500,000 soldiers through live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) environments, which are immersive exercises that simulate complex scenarios to strengthen warfighting readiness. 

