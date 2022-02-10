Military Embedded Systems

AMD obtains all necessary approvals for its acquisition of Xilinx

February 10, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif. AMD announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of Xilinx. AMD initially announced that it intended to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction on October 27, 2020.

The transaction -- which is expected to close on or before February 14, 2022 -- will combine two industry-leading companies and form a company that can offer CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise for users running computing platforms for cloud, edge, and intelligent end devices.

 

