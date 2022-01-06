BAE Systems awarded contract to cyber-harden and sustain C5ISR systems

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. ARLINGTON, Va. BAE Systems has won a five-year contract, worth up to $137 million, to provide lifecycle management and sustainment of the U.S. Navy’s command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems.

Under this contract, the company claims that it will also train military personnel on how to operate the C5ISR systems. C5ISR systems are built, integrated, and networked with the end goal being to improve military operators’ and decision makers’ situational awareness.

Officials claim that integrated C5ISR systems are then fielded to military installations across the United States and globally, where personnel are then trained on how to leverage the systems’ full capabilities.

As part of this contract, BAE Systems will aim to provide post-fielding support and sustainment, including implementing various technical upgrades and cyber hardening; in-service engineering; and logistical support to end-users who are on-site at United States government facilities.