BAE Systems garners $24 million DARPA contract to develop MINC-related tactical network software

May 05, 2022

Lisa Daigle

DARPA photo.

BURLINGTON, Mass. BAE Systems garnered a contract worth $24 million from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under which BAE Systems will develop software that autonomously configures tactical networks for mission-critical communications as part of the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the contract calls for the BAE Systems FAST Labs research and development organization to develop the algorithms and software to anticipate, configure, and control available resources to optimize the flow of information for the MINC program, which aims to build and demonstrate an integrated capability that creates a secure communications network to support multidomain operations.

BAE Systems officials say that there is currently no capability to dynamically control interconnected networks and ensure that warfighters can communicate across domains in contested environments.

“In today’s highly congested and contested environments, secure and adaptable multi-domain communications have never been more important,” said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “Recent research advances in networking, autonomy, and mission planning offers a unique opportunity for real-time control of the tactical network based on the mission and evolving operating environment. 

