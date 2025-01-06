Communication pact for DoD signed between Intelligent Waves and Signify

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Intelligent Waves

RESTON, Va. Technology integrator Intelligent Waves reports that it established a joint venture with lighting provider Signify (formerly Philips Lighting -- Eindhoven, the Netherlands) under which the two companies will aim to enhance light fidelity (LiFi) and optical wireless communication technology within the defense sector.

According to the announcement from Intelligent Waves, the two companies will work on projects to leverage invisible light waves to provide reliable wireless communications technologies to enable operational connectivity at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

LiFi is a light communication system that is capable of transmitting data at high speeds over the visible light, ultraviolet, and infrared spectrums; it can enable secure wireless communications and data transfer in military applications, especially in contested environments, reducing transmission jamming cases in high-risk mission-critical locations.

The companies have previously worked with the U.S. Air Force to showcase LiFi technology use in military operational environments, Intelligent Waves notes.